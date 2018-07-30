Policeman implicated in Timol murder expected to appear in court

Last year, the High Court in Pretoria ruled that Timol did not commit suicide as alleged by policemen and concluded by original apartheid era investigations.

JOHANNESBURG – The apartheid policeman implicated in the murder of slain activist Ahmed Timol is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

It emerged on Sunday that Joao Roderiques had been issued with a warrant of arrest.

Last year, the High Court in Pretoria ruled that Timol did not commit suicide as alleged by policemen and concluded by original apartheid era investigations.

The court found that he died after being tortured and pushed from a window by officers at the John Vorster Square Police Station in 1971.

Roderiques is expected to return to the same court building in which he 46 years ago claimed that he saw Timol commit suicide while the anti-apartheid activist was a prisoner at the Johannesburg Central Police Station.

Timol's nephew Imtiaz Cajee says today's court appearance is not just a victory for his family.

"It represents victims of apartheid, heinous crimes in the battle for this country."

Cajee says they remain cautiously optimistic.

NO EVIDENCE ON SUICIDE

In an October 2017 inquest, the High Court in Pretoria ruled that Timol did not commit suicide, as alleged by policemen and concluded by original apartheid-era investigations, but died after being tortured and pushed from a window by officers, effectively overturning a 40-year-old inquest finding that endorsed the police’s version that Timol jumped to his death.

During the re-opened inquest, Roderiques had repeated his original version of events, saying that he was alone with Timol in a 10th-floor interrogation room at the security police’s Johannesburg headquarters when Timol committed suicide by jumping out of the window.

However, this was unequivocally rejected by Judge Billy Mothle, who presided at the re-opened inquest last year. Judge Mothle replaced the 1972 court’s suicide finding with one of murder – recommending that Roderiques role in the matter be re-investigated with a view to prosecution.

Cajee says Roderiques’s case will bring closure to many other families that suffered the injustices of apartheid.

“We cannot forget the family of Nokuthula Simelane whose perpetrators were charged for her murder in 2016, and till today, they haven’t appeared in court and haven’t faced charges. We are cautiously optimistic, it’s a significant milestone and we wait for proceedings to unfold tomorrow.”

The Timol family is expected to attend Monday’s proceedings.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)