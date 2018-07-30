Police claim plan to fight cash-in-transit heists yielding success

The plan includes a multi-disciplinary team of the Hawks investigators and forensics who are tasked with tracking down the criminals.

JOHANNESBURG – Police say their so-called "72-hour activation plan" is beginning to yield results in their efforts to fight the recent spate of cash-in-transit heists in the country.

A security guard was shot and wounded in Pretoria at the weekend when a group of unknown men blew up a cash van in Hatfield, making off with undisclosed amount of money.

In Cape Town on Friday, armed men targeted a cash van in Kraaifontein and also fled with an unknown amount of cash.

The police's Vish Naidoo says: “This activation plan is proving very successful. In part incidents, you will recall earlier this year, there we some attempted robberies in two different places and we were able to arrest those suspects within 48 hours of those happening.”

This comes as one of South Africa’s most wanted cash-in-transit alleged kingpin Wellington Cenenda was arrested last week.

He is believed to be linked to at least 23 heists in several parts of the country.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)