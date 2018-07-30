Parnell set for county stint with Worcestershire

Proteas all-rounder Wayne Parnell will play for English first division county side Worcestershire before the beginning of the South African domestic season.

Parnell was in action in the recently concluded Canadian T20 League for the Edmonton Royals and finished as the competition's leading wicket-taker.