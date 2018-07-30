Nsfas applications won't open until student payment backlog sorted, says dept

The Department of Higher of Education says that some students have still not received their funding for 2017 or 2018 and that the application process will not commence until the outstanding amounts are paid.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Higher of Education says that applications for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) funding will not open until the organisation sorts out the backlog of student payments.

Applications were meant to open on Wednesday.

The department says that some students have still not received their funding for 2017 or 2018 and that the application process will not commence until the outstanding amounts are paid.

The department's Lunga Ngqengelele says this is to prevent further delays.

"Starting 2019, when we have not finalised the issues of 2018 and 2017 is just compounding the problem. So this is why Nsfas wanted to make sure that we clear all the backlog in terms of the funding for the students between 2017 and 2018 and then we can begin with 2019."

Meanwhile, Nsfas spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo says that they want the 2019 process to run a lot smoother.

"We want to have an efficient and effective 2019 with less administrative challenges."