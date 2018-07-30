N2 taxi crash leaves pupil (7) dead

75 Kimberley schools closed due to violent protests
The accident occurred near the Borcherds Quarry off-ramp on Monday morning.
CAPE TOWN - A seven-year-old child has died after a minibus taxi carrying at least 29 primary school children crashed on the N2 highway in Cape Town.
The road remains closed and officials are on the scene.
Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says it's believed the taxi was unroadworthy.
“The driver lost control of his taxi which was transporting 29 school kids; one school kid who was sitting at the back of the taxi got killed.”
