Mpumalanga authorities investigate spike in child kidnappings
Noluthando Masango (6) disappeared last Saturday while attending a traditional ceremony with her grandmother.
JOHANNESBURG - Authorities in Mpumalanga are investigating what appears to be a spike in child kidnappings in that province following the murder of a six-year-old girl.
Noluthando Masango disappeared last Saturday while attending a traditional ceremony with her grandmother.
Her family says they missed the deadline to pay a R5,000 ransom for her release.
It's understood her body was found in a shallow stream in Siyabuswa a few days ago.
Mpumalanga police say Masango is one of a number of young girls who have disappeared in the province in recent months with many cases ending in tragedy.
Spokesperson Leonard Hlathi said: “We are mourning the death of another young girl, an eight-year-old from Embalenhle who was also playing far from home and she was kidnapped, raped and killed.”
While police are still searching for those behind the crimes, Hlathi has urged parents to be more vigilant of their children's whereabouts.
“Your child must not just go and play at a place where your eyes cannot see the child.”
Police say a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the six-year-old girl's death.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Malema: There’s no place for white, Indian supremacy in SA
-
Tributes continue to pour in following death of UCT professor
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 27 July 2018
-
Eskom workers down tools at some power stations
-
Court sets aside Dirco decision to grant Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity
-
SA court to rule on Grace Mugabe immunity case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.