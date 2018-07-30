Mpumalanga authorities investigate spike in child kidnappings

Noluthando Masango (6) disappeared last Saturday while attending a traditional ceremony with her grandmother.

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities in Mpumalanga are investigating what appears to be a spike in child kidnappings in that province following the murder of a six-year-old girl.

Noluthando Masango disappeared last Saturday while attending a traditional ceremony with her grandmother.

Her family says they missed the deadline to pay a R5,000 ransom for her release.

It's understood her body was found in a shallow stream in Siyabuswa a few days ago.

Mpumalanga police say Masango is one of a number of young girls who have disappeared in the province in recent months with many cases ending in tragedy.

Spokesperson Leonard Hlathi said: “We are mourning the death of another young girl, an eight-year-old from Embalenhle who was also playing far from home and she was kidnapped, raped and killed.”

While police are still searching for those behind the crimes, Hlathi has urged parents to be more vigilant of their children's whereabouts.

“Your child must not just go and play at a place where your eyes cannot see the child.”

Police say a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the six-year-old girl's death.

