‘Momentum of petrol increases has been broken’

JOHANNESBURG - With fuel prices going up again on Wednesday, economists say the momentum of the increases has been broken.

The Department of Energy announced the fifth fuel hike for this year with petrol going up by one cent a litre.

You'll also have to fork out 4 cents more for diesel while illuminating paraffin is going up 5 cents.

Economist Mike Schussler said: “I think there’s a good chance that we could see a few cents coming off the price in the next few months of petrol. And diesel’s decline could also help us with our fighting against inflation later.”

Economist Azar Jammine says it is good news for all consumers.

“For the average men in the street, that provides a little bit of a relief after having seen fuel prices rising by nearly 20% in the preceding four months. This should provide a little bit of scope for spending to maintain some growth.”

