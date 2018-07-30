Popular Topics
Mnangagwa: Mugabe can engage me on any matter, any time

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa was asked by journalist about Mugabe’s criticism of his leadership after casting his vote in Kwekwe in Harare this morning.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa leaves Kwekwe after casting his vote during the presidential elections on 30 July 2018. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa leaves Kwekwe after casting his vote during the presidential elections on 30 July 2018. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN
19 minutes ago

HARARE – Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa says his predecessor Robert Mugabe is free to engage him personally if there is any issue between them.

Mnangagwa was asked by journalist about Mugabe’s criticism of his leadership after casting his vote in Kwekwe in Harare on Monday morning.

Mugabe launched a scathing attack on Mnangagwa during a media briefing on Sunday, saying that he will not vote for Zanu-PF leaders who have tormented him.

Mnangagwa says Mugabe can approach him any time with any issue.

WATCH: #Zimbabwe: Emmerson Mnangagwa votes

