Mnangagwa: Mugabe can engage me on any matter, any time
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa was asked by journalist about Mugabe’s criticism of his leadership after casting his vote in Kwekwe in Harare this morning.
HARARE – Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa says his predecessor Robert Mugabe is free to engage him personally if there is any issue between them.
Mnangagwa was asked by journalist about Mugabe’s criticism of his leadership after casting his vote in Kwekwe in Harare on Monday morning.
Mugabe launched a scathing attack on Mnangagwa during a media briefing on Sunday, saying that he will not vote for Zanu-PF leaders who have tormented him.
Mnangagwa says Mugabe can approach him any time with any issue.
WATCH: #Zimbabwe: Emmerson Mnangagwa votes
ALERT: President Emmerson Mnangagwa has cast his vote... Keep following EWN's live blog for rolling updates on #Zimbabwe elections.https://t.co/kKHONMINvd#ZimElections2018 pic.twitter.com/x1vR4o5ltA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 30, 2018
#ZimElections2018 President Emmerson #Mnangagwa leaves after casting his vote. He is accompanied by members of his family who also voted here today. MS pic.twitter.com/u7nAxZwPdP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 30, 2018
