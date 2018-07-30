Minor petrol price hike in August
The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will rise by 4 c/l, while the retail price of LPG will increase by 17 c/kg.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Energy has announced that the fuel price is set to rise by 1 cents a litre and diesel will cost 4 c/l more from 1 August.
The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will rise by 4 c/l, while the retail price of LPG will increase by 17 c/kg.
The Automobile Association's Layton Beard says the increase can be attributed to the improved currency exchange rate.
“The exchange rate performances and the increase in international oil prices have resulted in this increase that we’re seeing now that’s being announced by the Department of Energy. During July, the recent weakening trade of the rand against the US dollar slowed and over the same period, international oil prices showed a slight average decrease.”
At the beginning of July, 93 octane costed 26 cents more, while 95 went up by 23 cents per litre.
PETROL PRICE HIKES TAKEN TO PARLY
Earlier in July, Parliament received a letter from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) calling for urgent intervention and a debate on the spiralling fuel costs.
IFP Member of Parliament and spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa penned a letter to Speaker Baleka Mbete calling for a debate of national importance on the “extremely concerning” price hike in fuel.
Hlengwa said he has been advised that his letter had been received by Parliament, which is currently in recess.
He urged the Speaker to consider his request for an urgent debate.
Hlengwa said a discussion to find a solution to the rising fuel costs and standard of living could not be more urgent.
“The latest development from the ANC when they say something must be done, that something needs to be unpacked; this is as urgent as yesterday.”
The ANC also voiced its concerns saying the fuel price hikes impact directly on the lives of the poor as the monopolistic food outlets pass the transport costs to them.
While Parliament couldn’t confirm what process would be followed, it will ultimately be up to the Speaker to decide how the matter is handled.
Additional reporting by Babalo Ndenze.
Popular in Local
-
Malema: There’s no place for white, Indian supremacy in SA
-
N2 taxi crash leaves pupil (7) dead in Cape Town
-
Tributes continue to pour in following death of UCT professor
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 27 July 2018
-
Court sets aside Dirco decision to grant Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity
-
75 Kimberley schools closed due to violent protests
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.