Minor petrol price hike in August

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Energy has announced that the fuel price is set to rise by 1 cents a litre and diesel will cost 4 c/l more from 1 August.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will rise by 4 c/l, while the retail price of LPG will increase by 17 c/kg.

The Automobile Association's Layton Beard says the increase can be attributed to the improved currency exchange rate.

“The exchange rate performances and the increase in international oil prices have resulted in this increase that we’re seeing now that’s being announced by the Department of Energy. During July, the recent weakening trade of the rand against the US dollar slowed and over the same period, international oil prices showed a slight average decrease.”

At the beginning of July, 93 octane costed 26 cents more, while 95 went up by 23 cents per litre.

PETROL PRICE HIKES TAKEN TO PARLY

Earlier in July, Parliament received a letter from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) calling for urgent intervention and a debate on the spiralling fuel costs.

IFP Member of Parliament and spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa penned a letter to Speaker Baleka Mbete calling for a debate of national importance on the “extremely concerning” price hike in fuel.

Hlengwa said he has been advised that his letter had been received by Parliament, which is currently in recess.

He urged the Speaker to consider his request for an urgent debate.

Hlengwa said a discussion to find a solution to the rising fuel costs and standard of living could not be more urgent.

“The latest development from the ANC when they say something must be done, that something needs to be unpacked; this is as urgent as yesterday.”

The ANC also voiced its concerns saying the fuel price hikes impact directly on the lives of the poor as the monopolistic food outlets pass the transport costs to them.

While Parliament couldn’t confirm what process would be followed, it will ultimately be up to the Speaker to decide how the matter is handled.

Additional reporting by Babalo Ndenze.