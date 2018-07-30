Metrorail officials strongly suspect arson in latest train fire incident
This weekend’s incident led to the cancellation of five extra train trips on Monday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Metrorail technicians will be counting the cost of damages on Monday after three train carriages were set alight.
The rail operator says 39 coaches have been destroyed in fires in Cape Town over the past four months at a cost of about R51 million.
Officials strongly suspect arson and no arrests have been made at this stage.
Metrorail Regional Manager Richard Walker said: “Just looking at the modus operandi of the last and recent incidents, it’s clear, even the accounts of the witnesses and some of the leads, that these train sets were deliberately set alight.”
