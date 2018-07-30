Mamelodi Sundowns player arrested for speeding in Joburg

The Gauteng Safety Department says the 32-year-old was handcuffed on Sunday for driving at an average speed of 180 kilometres an hour in a 120 zone.end.

JOHANNESBURG - A Mamelodi Sundowns soccer player has been arrested for speeding on the N1 in Midrand.

The Gauteng Safety Department says the 32-year-old was handcuffed on Sunday for driving at an average speed of 180 kilometres an hour in a 120 zone.

The soccer player is among 31 motorists arrested for speeding in the province over the weekend.

The department's Ofentse Morwane said: “He was arrested and given bail of R1,500. He is expected to appear in court soon. However, unfortunately, we cannot name him because he is still to attend court.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)