Mamelodi Sundowns player arrested for speeding in Joburg
The Gauteng Safety Department says the 32-year-old was handcuffed on Sunday for driving at an average speed of 180 kilometres an hour in a 120 zone.end.
JOHANNESBURG - A Mamelodi Sundowns soccer player has been arrested for speeding on the N1 in Midrand.
The Gauteng Safety Department says the 32-year-old was handcuffed on Sunday for driving at an average speed of 180 kilometres an hour in a 120 zone.
The soccer player is among 31 motorists arrested for speeding in the province over the weekend.
The department's Ofentse Morwane said: “He was arrested and given bail of R1,500. He is expected to appear in court soon. However, unfortunately, we cannot name him because he is still to attend court.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Malema: There’s no place for white, Indian supremacy in SA
-
Minor petrol price hike in August
-
N2 taxi crash leaves pupil (7) dead in Cape Town
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 27 July 2018
-
Tributes continue to pour in following death of UCT professor
-
Court sets aside Dirco decision to grant Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.