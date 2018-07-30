Luiz aiming to stay at Chelsea and flourish under Sarri
The 31-year-old, who rejoined Chelsea from Paris St Germain in 2016, will have a chance to re-establish himself at Stamford Bridge following an injury-ridden season.
LONDON – Chelsea defender David Luiz has dismissed speculation about a potential departure from the Premier League club and said he is aiming to win titles under new manager Maurizio Sarri.
The 31-year-old, who rejoined Chelsea from Paris St Germain in 2016, will have a chance to re-establish himself at Stamford Bridge following an injury-ridden season, when he made only 10 league appearances under former boss Antonio Conte.
His poor domestic run led to his omission from Brazil’s World Cup squad for Russia.
“I came back to Chelsea to stay,” Luiz told reporters. “When I took my decision to come back here from Paris it was to win the Premier League and to do something again with Chelsea, so I am very happy here.
Luiz has featured in both of Chelsea’s pre-season matches under Sarri, who has started his reign with victories over Inter Milan and Perth Glory.
“I love Sarri’s philosophy,” Luiz said. “We play high, with a lot of possession in a technical way. He’s trying to help us every single day to learn quickly his philosophy.
“A new philosophy always takes time. But it also depends on us. If we’re dedicated every day and doing things every single day in training, we’re trying to learn quickly.”
Chelsea will face league rivals Arsenal and French top-flight team Olympique Lyonnais in their remaining pre-season fixtures before their Community Shield match against Manchester City on 5 August.
The London outfit begin their league campaign against Huddersfield Town on 11 August.
Popular in Sport
-
Little cheer for Mourinho with Liverpool defeat
-
Rabada, Shamsi set up Proteas’ five-wicket win
-
Geraint Thomas wins Tour de France
-
PSL releases fixtures for opening weekend of 2018/2019 season
-
Returning Murray feels like he's starting from scratch
-
[WATCH] Rudolf Straeuli: From Lions relegation to Super Rugby final
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.