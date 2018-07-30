[LISTEN] ‘We want Dr Mayosi’s passing to save a life’

Radio 702 | World-renowned cardiologist and UCT Dean of Health Sciences Dr Bongani Mayosi took his life on Friday after battling with depression for years.

JOHANNESBURG – Author Sipho Simelane says if one life can be saved from telling the story of his brother-in-law Dr Bongani Mayosi, then he did not die in vain.

The world-renowned cardiologist and UCT Dean of Health Sciences took his life on Friday after battling with depression for years.

Simelane says the family decided to reveal the cause of Mayosi’s death because “as black, we grew up in the secrecy that we can’t talk about certain things and we said we have to share this; his passing is difficult… but we have to help save one life a day.”

