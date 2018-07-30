Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Not everything is made in China

| Cape Talk’s Zain Johnson spoke to the co-owner of ‘It’s not made in China’ about the bottled water brand that’s promoting Proudly SA products.

CAPE TOWN – With the ongoing trade war between the US and China over tariffs, questions have been raised over the prevalence of Chinese products that are sold throughout the world.

‘It’s not made in China’ is a small Durban-based bottled water brand that is trying to change this.

Besides producing its product locally, the company collaborates with local designers with cool designs and illustrations of artists trademarked on the bottles.

Cape Talk’s Zain Johnson spoke to the co-owner of ‘It’s not made in China’, Tracy Ruggier, who says they aren’t anti-Chinese but chose the name to promote Proudly SA products at a cheaper cost and local artists.

“It’s not just about water, it encompasses so much more … As a small business, I felt a concern towards other small businesses and being taken out obviously by some of the big players. And [I] decided how could I help small business with my affiliation in the art world, and waiting to help artists, how can I incorporate all of this into one product.”

Listen to the above audio for more.

