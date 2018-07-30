Lawyer who helped defend Slobodan Milosevic shot dead

The prominent lawyer had also defended several high-profile mafia bosses in Serbia and Montenegro in recent years.

LONDON – A lawyer who helped defend the former Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic from war crime allegations has been shot dead.

The 57-year-old was attacked outside his apartment building in Belgrade. His son was injured.

The prominent lawyer had also defended several high-profile mafia bosses in Serbia and Montenegro in recent years.

Dragoslav Ognjanovic served on the legal team for the former Serbian President at a UN tribunal for genocide and other war crimes.

Slobodan Milosovic faced numerous indictments relating to atrocities in Kosovo, Croatia, and Bosnia in the early 1990’s.

Milosovic was found dead in his cell before the trial was completed. Since then Ognjanovic has served as defence lawyer in several high-profile mafia cases in the Balkans as a few organised crime network bosses have been killed in Belgrade.

Serbian police say the killings are part of a gang war to control the illegal drugs market.