Lawyer who helped defend Slobodan Milosevic shot dead
The prominent lawyer had also defended several high-profile mafia bosses in Serbia and Montenegro in recent years.
LONDON – A lawyer who helped defend the former Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic from war crime allegations has been shot dead.
The 57-year-old was attacked outside his apartment building in Belgrade. His son was injured.
The prominent lawyer had also defended several high-profile mafia bosses in Serbia and Montenegro in recent years.
Dragoslav Ognjanovic served on the legal team for the former Serbian President at a UN tribunal for genocide and other war crimes.
Slobodan Milosovic faced numerous indictments relating to atrocities in Kosovo, Croatia, and Bosnia in the early 1990’s.
Milosovic was found dead in his cell before the trial was completed. Since then Ognjanovic has served as defence lawyer in several high-profile mafia cases in the Balkans as a few organised crime network bosses have been killed in Belgrade.
Serbian police say the killings are part of a gang war to control the illegal drugs market.
Popular in World
-
BRICS nations by the numbers
-
Facebook sued after stock plunge ‘shocked’ market
-
Several hundred stranded on Lombok volcano after earthquake
-
Man who encouraged attack on Prince George gets life in jail
-
Vegans in France are using extreme tactics to stop people eating meat
-
This is what a supermarket looks like when it bans plastic and waste
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.