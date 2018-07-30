JMPD recruits 180 new traffic wardens
The recruitment was done from an existing database comprising of trained individuals who have served the JMPD under the extended public works program.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has recruited 180 traffic wardens bringing the total number of its officials to 2,000.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar explains the wardens' roles.
“They will direct traffic, enforce the city by-laws, monitor errand motorists and have powers of arrest. There will not be an external advertisement because they will be taken from an existing database.”
