Inked: Zim voters take to social media to show off their 'mark' in historic vote
Voters in Zimbabwe are using social media to display pride in having voted in one of the country's most historic elections.
Voting got off to a relatively smooth start on Monday morning, with MDC Alliance's Nelson Chamisa and Zanu-PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa voting at around 10am at their respective polling stations.
Check out posts from others who've voted around the country.
It's done people, I have chosen my future #ElectionsZW #ZimDecides2018 pic.twitter.com/FM7Oazqto1— Jose (@Jtemayi) July 30, 2018
There is no better statement than this. #ElectionsZW #ZimDecides2018 pic.twitter.com/0GPLNDSlvg— Tawanda Kapikinyu (@tkthegoat) July 30, 2018
My vote counts..semuskana akuda kupfeka ring pa chigunwe chiri pa next nechine ink icho,I voted wisely!! #GoZim #ElectionsZW #ZimDecides2018 pic.twitter.com/c7HUa71s44— Kimberley Kute (@kimberley_kute) July 30, 2018
My vote, my voice— P🇿🇼 (@prxvm) July 30, 2018
🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼 #ZimDecides2018 pic.twitter.com/7d6G4TuQXN
#ZimDecides2018 pic.twitter.com/jmNUJNsHuz— IamASpartan (@itsprercy) July 30, 2018
@MDCAllianceZW @nelsonchamisa #BeholdTheNew #Zimbabwe #ElectionsZW #Vote #ZimDecides2018 #Twimbos #263Chat #ZimElections2018— Godobori (@Godobori_) July 30, 2018
Just cast my ❎ vote and I know my vote is my secret but IF YOU KNOW, YOU KNOW... pic.twitter.com/fKaNns52s3
After casting my ballots #ElectionsZW #ZimDecides2018 #ZimElections2018 it's only a game of winners and losers. Tomorrow its your turn. God bless #zimbabwe let Peace, Love and Harmony prevail. pic.twitter.com/ePX4IsqAoh— Tatenda Mugabe (@tatemug) July 30, 2018
#ZimDecides2018 pic.twitter.com/Xjopj1HwUr— Rosey Coulter (@coulterrosey) July 30, 2018
Done & dusted! #ElectionsZW #ZimElections2018 #ZimDecides2018 pic.twitter.com/l49ajxOLeQ— Jack Bean (@thabeanstalk) July 30, 2018
I have voted 🙌🏾 have you??? 🇿🇼 #ZimbabweDecides2018 #ElectionsZw pic.twitter.com/HCP8LLCXXY— #MAMBO 🇿🇼 (@TheBoyAsaph) July 30, 2018
Voting done 🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿— precious dzingwe (@Preciouslanna) July 30, 2018
🇼#ElectionsZW pic.twitter.com/2iOzeIllkt
It is done. #ZimElections2018 #ElectionsZW #ZimDecides2018 pic.twitter.com/CmhmBPGcQv— It's Phathi (@I_Am_Farouk) July 30, 2018
Imagine seeing some1 eligible walking frewly on the street, breathing our air, using our public services and they ddnt vote in today's election #ELECTIONSZW #ZimbabweDecides2018 pic.twitter.com/fhwbyboHkt— Archie Mathibela (@ramagiya) July 30, 2018
#Electionszw #ZimElections2018 #ZimDecides2018— tag (@adryangambinga) July 30, 2018
Done and dusted pic.twitter.com/5yZejDB8rP
