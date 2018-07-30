Inked: Zim voters take to social media to show off their 'mark' in historic vote

Voters in Zimbabwe are using social media to display pride in having voted in one of the country's most historic elections.

Voting got off to a relatively smooth start on Monday morning, with MDC Alliance's Nelson Chamisa and Zanu-PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa voting at around 10am at their respective polling stations.

Check out posts from others who've voted around the country.

My vote counts..semuskana akuda kupfeka ring pa chigunwe chiri pa next nechine ink icho,I voted wisely!! #GoZim #ElectionsZW #ZimDecides2018 pic.twitter.com/c7HUa71s44 — Kimberley Kute (@kimberley_kute) July 30, 2018

After casting my ballots #ElectionsZW #ZimDecides2018 #ZimElections2018 it's only a game of winners and losers. Tomorrow its your turn. God bless #zimbabwe let Peace, Love and Harmony prevail. pic.twitter.com/ePX4IsqAoh — Tatenda Mugabe (@tatemug) July 30, 2018