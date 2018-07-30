Gautrain accuses striking workers of blocking buses at depot
Workers affiliated to United Transport & Allied Trade Union (Untu) went on strike after wage negotiations with Gautrain operator Bombela deadlocked on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG – Gautrain has accused its striking workers of preventing buses from exiting the depot, causing delays to services in Centurion, Sandton and Park Station.
The transport union is demanding a 10% salary hike and to see Bombela's financial statements.
Bombela is offering 8.5%.
Untu says that its members will remain on strike until Gautrain management makes what they call a more reasonable offer.
Untu's Steve Harris says: “We’re still available to be called should they be prepared to put a new offer that’s reasonable and that we can take to our constituency and the constituency will decide how long that they’re prepared to last out on this strike action.”
