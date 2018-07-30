Former CT Mayor Marais joins Icosa

Peter Marais will be Icosa's Cape metro chairperson and he's already got his sights set on going up against his former party, the Democratic Alliance.

CAPE TOWN - Former embattled Cape Town Mayor Peter Marais has joined the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Icosa) after the party's been chasing him for the last two years.

Icosa's Western Cape chairperson Dawid Kamfer is confident in the 70-year-old Marais' abilities.

“Icosa is growing very, very fast all over the Coast and I think Mr Marais will give us a boost to grow faster. I can see it already and the people are talking about Icosa.”

Marais, who used to serve as Western Cape premier, will be Icosa's Cape metro chairperson and he's already got his sights set on going up against his former party, the Democratic Alliance (DA).

“They want to challenge the Western Cape and asked if I can help with strategising and policies I’m looking forward to this one-on-one fight with the likes of James Selfe and JP Smith. My mouth is drooling to get them in a political debate.”