Go

Eskom workers down tools at some power stations

Workers at some of South African state-owned utility Eskom’s power stations have downed tools after an impasse over wages but supply has not been disrupted, spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said on Monday.

Eskom's chairperson Zola Tsotsi revealed the power utility will be suspending four executives as part of an independent inquiry into the business at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg on 12 March 2015. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
Eskom's chairperson Zola Tsotsi revealed the power utility will be suspending four executives as part of an independent inquiry into the business at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg on 12 March 2015. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Workers at some of South African state-owned utility Eskom’s power stations have downed tools after an impasse over wages but supply has not been disrupted, spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said on Monday.

A spate of controlled blackouts was triggered last month following worker-led protests after the cash-strapped utility, which provides virtually all of South Africa’s power, said it could not afford pay increases.

