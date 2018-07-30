Eskom workers down tools at some power stations

Lawyer who helped defend Slobodan Milosevic shot dead
Workers at some of South African state-owned utility Eskom’s power stations have downed tools after an impasse over wages but supply has not been disrupted, spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said on Monday.
A spate of controlled blackouts was triggered last month following worker-led protests after the cash-strapped utility, which provides virtually all of South Africa’s power, said it could not afford pay increases.
