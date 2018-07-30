Eskom: Coal truck hijacked, employees intimidated at some power stations
It's understood that some workers are unhappy about the ongoing dispute between Eskom and unions about bonus payments.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says that coal trucks have been hijacked and employees intimidated at some of its power stations on Monday morning.
It's understood that some workers are unhappy about the ongoing dispute between Eskom and unions about bonus payments.
The utility's Khulu Phasiwe says that problems started at the Duvha power station in Mpumalanga this morning.
“There were acts of intimidation at several power stations, these including Duvha Power Station where a coal truck was hijacked, its content was dumped at the entrance of the power station, essentially prohibiting the movements in and out of the station.”
Police have been called to monitor the situation at power stations.
At the same time, Eskom’s top management will be meeting investors in London, New York and Boston this week ahead of its return to the international bond market.
Popular in Local
-
Malema: There’s no place for white, Indian supremacy in SA
-
Tributes continue to pour in following death of UCT professor
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 27 July 2018
-
Eskom workers down tools at some power stations
-
Court sets aside Dirco decision to grant Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity
-
SA court to rule on Grace Mugabe immunity case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.