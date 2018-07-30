Eskom: Coal truck hijacked, employees intimidated at some power stations

It's understood that some workers are unhappy about the ongoing dispute between Eskom and unions about bonus payments.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says that coal trucks have been hijacked and employees intimidated at some of its power stations on Monday morning.

The utility's Khulu Phasiwe says that problems started at the Duvha power station in Mpumalanga this morning.

“There were acts of intimidation at several power stations, these including Duvha Power Station where a coal truck was hijacked, its content was dumped at the entrance of the power station, essentially prohibiting the movements in and out of the station.”

Police have been called to monitor the situation at power stations.

At the same time, Eskom’s top management will be meeting investors in London, New York and Boston this week ahead of its return to the international bond market.