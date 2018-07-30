Eskom can't guarantee power supply security amid intimidation at power stations
The utility says coal trucks have been hijacked and employees have been intimidated at the entrance of several stations starting at its Duvha operation in Mpumalanga.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it cannot guarantee power supply following several acts of intimidation at some of its power stations.
The utility says coal trucks have been hijacked and employees have been intimidated at the entrance of several stations starting at its Duvha operation in Mpumalanga.
It's understood some workers are unhappy about the ongoing bonus dispute between Eskom and unions. A meeting between the parties will be held this Friday.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says police have been monitoring the situation.
“Even under normal circumstances, the risk of load shedding is always there. Now under abnormal situations like this, where people are blocking off the entrances of the power stations [and] intimidating others, we cannot guarantee security of power supply will continue uninterrupted.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
