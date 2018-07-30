-
Cape Town police hunt 2 suspects following Metrorail train firesLocal
-
Eskom can't guarantee power supply security amid intimidation at power stationsLocal
-
Mamelodi Sundowns player arrested for speeding in JoburgLocal
-
Thulani Mavuso appointed acting Home Affairs DGLocal
-
Sassa: Grant payments to be made without hitches from WednesdayLocal
-
Minor petrol price hike in AugustLocal
Popular Topics
-
Cape Town police hunt 2 suspects following Metrorail train firesLocal
-
Eskom can't guarantee power supply security amid intimidation at power stationsLocal
-
Mamelodi Sundowns player arrested for speeding in JoburgLocal
-
Thulani Mavuso appointed acting Home Affairs DGLocal
-
Sassa: Grant payments to be made without hitches from WednesdayLocal
-
Minor petrol price hike in AugustLocal
Popular Topics
-
Mamelodi Sundowns player arrested for speeding in JoburgLocal
-
Whiteley could be Lions' lucky charm in third Super Rugby finalSport
-
Ball-tampering a 'cry for help' in unbalanced sport - SteynSport
-
Parnell set for county stint with WorcestershireSport
-
Returning Murray feels like he's starting from scratchSport
-
Luiz aiming to stay at Chelsea and flourish under SarriSport
Popular Topics
Ellie Goulding: Music saved my life
-
Sean Paul blames music industry for Demi Lovato's relapseLifestyle
-
Netflix teases 'fitting end' to defining series 'House of Cards'Lifestyle
-
Idris Elba's fiancée is being attacked by his fansLifestyle
-
67 Blankets for Mandela take a shot at Guinness world recordLifestyle
-
George Michael left nothing to Fadi Fawaz in his willLifestyle
-
Jonathan Rhys Meyers says he’s not an alcoholicLifestyle
-
Duchess of Sussex ‘very excited’ about Priyanka Chopra’s engagementLifestyle
-
Will Smith announces new motivational book projectLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] 'Khwezi’s story isn't a political story, it’s a human story'Lifestyle
-
Mugabe blasts Zim government for not giving him full pension & resort housesAfrica
-
[GALLERY] Harare covered in election campaign postersAfrica
-
[WATCH] MDC and Zanu-PF supporters on why they think their party will winAfrica
-
Chamisa says election will confirm 'will of the people'Africa
-
[WATCH] Mugabe: I will not vote for Zanu-PFAfrica
-
Cambodia's ruling party claims election victory - spokesmanWorld
-
[ANALYSIS] The term ‘fake news’ is doing great harmOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] The Zimbabwe poll explainedOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Blood moon: lunar eclipse myths from around the worldOpinion
-
[OPINION] A guide to the longest full eclipse of the moon this century, and moreOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] ARVs and children: the devastating impact of a late startOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why this Zimbabwe election is so significantOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
Eskom workers down tools at some power stationsBusiness
-
Rand slightly weaker, stocks set to open lowerBusiness
-
Untu: Gautrain management stubborn in wage talksLocal
-
UK MPs: Tech firms should be made liable for ‘fake news’ on sitesBusiness
-
Facebook sued after stock plunge ‘shocked’ marketBusiness
-
Ramaphosa: Putin was relaxed about SA's position on nuclear dealBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 10°C
Ellie Goulding: Music saved my life
The 31-year-old singer doesn't know if she'd 'be here today' if she didn't have her talent because she's always turned to it when the going gets tough.
LONDON - Ellie Goulding believes she owes her life to music because it saved her from dark depression.
The 31-year-old singer - who has battled with panic attacks in the past - doesn't know if she'd "be here today" if she didn't have her talent because she's always turned to it when the going gets tough as she found it to be a form of therapy for her nerves.
Speaking to The Sun newspaper, she said: "From a very young age music was absolutely everything to me. It was the ultimate companion - the strongest remedy for any kind of pain or sadness. Often it was the only way I'd be able to say what I wanted to say or describe how I was feeling . . . so, to not have it in my life, I don't even know if I'd be with you guys today."
Goulding previously said her anxiety peaked when she shot into the limelight in 2010.
She said: "My life completely changed when my career started taking off in 2010. I was thrilled, of course - sharing my music with the world was a dream I'd been working toward for years -but it was a lot all at once. Suddenly, I was living alone in London and everything was happening so fast.
"I started having panic attacks, and the scariest part was it could be triggered by anything. I used to cover my face with a pillow whenever I had to walk outside from the car to the studio. My new life as a pop star certainly wasn't as glamorous as all my friends from home thought.
"Secretly, I was really struggling physically and emotionally. I think part of what sparked my panic attacks was not feeling confident enough to believe in myself - I was scared I wasn't as good of a singer as everyone thought I was. And as the stakes grew, I was afraid of letting everyone, including myself, down."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Idris Elba's fiancée is being attacked by his fans20 hours ago
-
Sean Paul blames music industry for Demi Lovato's relapseone hour ago
-
George Michael left nothing to Fadi Fawaz in his willone day ago
-
Paris Jackson reveals she’s bisexual15 days ago
-
Chris Brown 'arrested'24 days ago
-
Duchess of Sussex ‘very excited’ about Priyanka Chopra’s engagementone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.