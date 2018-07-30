Dyantyi & Brink passed fit for Super Rugby Final
Both men have been medically cleared for the daunting trip to Christchurch and will hope that they can contribute to the Lions bid to win a Super Rugby title in their third consecutive attempt.
JOHANNESBURG - Explosive Springbok and Lions winger and hard running flanker Cyle Brink has been declared fit and will travel with the side to Christchurch to face the Crusaders in the Super Rugby final on Saturday.
Dyantyi was pulled off at halftime during the Lions 44-26 semifinal win over the New South Wales Waratahs because of a hamstring niggle while Brink wasn’t selected for that game due to a shoulder stinger sustained in the quarterfinal against the Jaguares a week before.
Lions squad: Andries Coetzee, Ruan Combrinck, Ross Cronjé, Ruan Dreyer, Elton Jantjies, Lionel Mapoe, Malcolm Marx, Howard Mnisi, Franco Mostert, Marvin Orie, Courtnall Skosan, Kwagga Smith, Dylan Smith, Jacques van Rooyen, Harold Vorster, Warren Whiteley, Cyle Brink, Hacjivah Dayimani, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Lourens Erasmus, Corné Fourie, Johannes Jonker, Shaun Reynolds, Marnus Schoeman, Dillon Smit.
