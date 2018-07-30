Dyantyi & Brink passed fit for Super Rugby Final

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
Go

Dyantyi & Brink passed fit for Super Rugby Final

Both men have been medically cleared for the daunting trip to Christchurch and will hope that they can contribute to the Lions bid to win a Super Rugby title in their third consecutive attempt.

Lions winger Aphiwe Dyantyi. Picture: Aphiwe Dyantyi/Facebook
Lions winger Aphiwe Dyantyi. Picture: Aphiwe Dyantyi/Facebook
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Explosive Springbok and Lions winger and hard running flanker Cyle Brink has been declared fit and will travel with the side to Christchurch to face the Crusaders in the Super Rugby final on Saturday.

Dyantyi was pulled off at halftime during the Lions 44-26 semifinal win over the New South Wales Waratahs because of a hamstring niggle while Brink wasn’t selected for that game due to a shoulder stinger sustained in the quarterfinal against the Jaguares a week before.

Both men have been medically cleared for the daunting trip to Christchurch and will hope that they can contribute to the Lions bid to win a Super Rugby title in their third consecutive attempt.

Lions squad: Andries Coetzee, Ruan Combrinck, Ross Cronjé, Ruan Dreyer, Elton Jantjies, Lionel Mapoe, Malcolm Marx, Howard Mnisi, Franco Mostert, Marvin Orie, Courtnall Skosan, Kwagga Smith, Dylan Smith, Jacques van Rooyen, Harold Vorster, Warren Whiteley, Cyle Brink, Hacjivah Dayimani, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Lourens Erasmus, Corné Fourie, Johannes Jonker, Shaun Reynolds, Marnus Schoeman, Dillon Smit.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA