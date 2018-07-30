DA still concerned about Crime Intelligence at OR Tambo Airport

The Safety and Security Branch viewed shipment records and statistics during a visit to the station on Monday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng says Crime Intelligence at OR Tambo International Airport still remains a concern despite a change in management at the airport's satellite police station.

Following a number of drug busts at the airport in recent months, questions were raised about security at the airport.

Other concerns involved the information criminals have about airport operations.

Michelle Clarke from the DA's safety and security portfolio says communication between intelligence departments can be streamlined.

“Crime Intelligence at the airport reports to another structure and not to the general in command which make it difficult for the station to get the full details to see where they are in terms of intelligence.”

Despite being satisfied with the overall operations at the station, Clarke says the airport could do with more feet on the ground.

The department has requested a follow-up visit.