DA protests for army intervention in CT gang violence

The party held a picket on Corner Jakes Gerwel to highlight the plight of under-resourced police stations in Mitchells Plain.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) took to the streets on Monday morning calling for the army's intervention in Mitchells Plain following a spate in gang violence.

On Saturday, three people were shot, a 20-year-old died and two were injured in Lentegeur. And in a separate incident, a 23-year-old man shot in the same area.

The DA's Ricardo Mackenzie says the party believes that the army can be brought in to provide support to the police.

“We don’t expect the army to roam the streets with R5s. However, currently, there are base camps being deployed by the police in Mitchells Plain. So we are asking the army to manage and operate those base camps, to allow the police, who are already severely understaffed, to go into these areas and start effecting arrests.”

Mackenzie says the average for South Africa is one police officer for every 369 people. And for Cape Town is one officer for every 560 people - which is far worse than the rest of the country.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)