CT rail authorities count costs of train fire, Prasa vows to hunt perpetrators
Arson is strongly suspected after three coaches were gutted in a blaze at Cape Town station on Saturday, the second at that rail facility in the space of just a week.
CAPE TOWN - Rail authorities are having to count the cost of another train fire.
Thirty-nine coaches have been laid to waste in fires in the city over the past four months, at a cost of over R50 million.
Metrorail's Richard Walker is at his wit's end.
"It is having a major impact on our ability to meet the commuter rail demands in the Western Cape. We're now running below 40 train sets that are operation to run the service on a daily basis."
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has vowed to hunt down those responsible for the attacks on Metrorail trains.
Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani says that no arrests have yet been made for the latest train fire.
"In terms of the numbers, we are almost at R300 million in terms of the damage attributed to train fires, and this is just in the Western Cape. This situation is not only dire, it is urgent. We need the support of the communities to come forward and identify the perpetrators."
Police are looking for at least two suspects in connection with the weekend's train fire.
