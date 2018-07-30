Chamisa confident he’ll emerge victorious
Nelson Chamisa cast his vote in Kuwadzana on Monday morning just hours after he was accused of violating the country’s electoral act and reported to the police.
HARARE - Zimbabwean Presidential hopeful Nelson Chamisa has refused to be drawn on what will happen if he loses the poll to his political rival Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Chamisa cast his vote in Kuwadzana on Monday morning just hours after he was accused of violating the country’s electoral act and reported to the police.
Chamisa was mobbed by supporters and journalist alike when he arrived to cast his vote.
A confident Chamisa says he knows for certain that he's won.
“We have no doubt that we have won this election, victory is certain. There’s no way Mnangngwa is going to win this election.”
#ZimElections2018 WATCH Nelson Chamisa voting...he has again, declared victory “I am just here to confirm that victory” he told us after voting. CM pic.twitter.com/DuQAZKuG0E— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 30, 2018
When asked about the possibility of violence if the outcome is not in his favour, he said: “Well, I wouldn’t know about that, but my part is to play a positive role in making sure that there is peace in this country. Zimbabweans need peace, Zimbabweans need to build their nation. And I know that we are winning this election, there’s no way.”
Chamisa says he is now just waiting for confirmation from the Zimbabwean Electoral Commission which he's recently accused of bias, irregularities and being mischievous.
#ZimElections2018 Chamisa voting. Says he is happy that he has excercised his right. WATCH CM pic.twitter.com/5EuIkdV5FP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 30, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
