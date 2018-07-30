Popular Topics
Chamisa confident he’ll emerge victorious

Nelson Chamisa cast his vote in Kuwadzana on Monday morning just hours after he was accused of violating the country’s electoral act and reported to the police.

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa prepares to cast his vote in Zimbabwe's presidential elections on 30 July 2018. Picture: EWN
31 minutes ago

HARARE - Zimbabwean Presidential hopeful Nelson Chamisa has refused to be drawn on what will happen if he loses the poll to his political rival Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chamisa cast his vote in Kuwadzana on Monday morning just hours after he was accused of violating the country’s electoral act and reported to the police.

Chamisa was mobbed by supporters and journalist alike when he arrived to cast his vote.

A confident Chamisa says he knows for certain that he's won.

“We have no doubt that we have won this election, victory is certain. There’s no way Mnangngwa is going to win this election.”

When asked about the possibility of violence if the outcome is not in his favour, he said: “Well, I wouldn’t know about that, but my part is to play a positive role in making sure that there is peace in this country. Zimbabweans need peace, Zimbabweans need to build their nation. And I know that we are winning this election, there’s no way.”

Chamisa says he is now just waiting for confirmation from the Zimbabwean Electoral Commission which he's recently accused of bias, irregularities and being mischievous.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

