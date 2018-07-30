Cape Town police hunt 2 suspects following Metrorail train fires

Three carriages were torched on Saturday just a week after 11 coaches were destroyed in a blaze on platform 15 at Cape Town station.

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for two suspects in connection an arson attack on a Metrorail train at Cape Town station over the weekend.

Platforms 13 and 14 will remain out of use until the end of Tuesday at least.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Police are investigating a malicious damage to property case after coaches of the trains were set alight on Saturday. It is alleged that two suspects were seen disembarking the train and running away from the station, and shortly thereafter smoke was seen coming from the train.”

