Cape Town police hunt 2 suspects following Metrorail train fires
Three carriages were torched on Saturday just a week after 11 coaches were destroyed in a blaze on platform 15 at Cape Town station.
CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for two suspects in connection an arson attack on a Metrorail train at Cape Town station over the weekend.
Three carriages were torched on Saturday just a week after 11 coaches were destroyed in a blaze on platform 15 at Cape Town station.
Platforms 13 and 14 will remain out of use until the end of Tuesday at least.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Police are investigating a malicious damage to property case after coaches of the trains were set alight on Saturday. It is alleged that two suspects were seen disembarking the train and running away from the station, and shortly thereafter smoke was seen coming from the train.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.