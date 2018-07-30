Two arrested in connection with EC policeman's murder

Siyabulela Mtati who was off-duty at the time that he was shot dead on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN – An Eastern Cape police officer has been killed at his Mount Frere home.

Siyabulela Mtati who was off-duty at the time that he was shot dead on Sunday.

He'd gone outside to investigate suspicious noises in his yard.

He then apparently tried to break up an altercation between men outside his house when one of them drew a gun and fired shots at him, killing him.

Two suspects have been arrested.