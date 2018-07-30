ANCYL denies claims it’s broke

The High Court in Johannesburg last week granted an insolvency order against the league.

CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) says it is not bankrupt.

But the league says it is working on ways of repaying debt before it loses assets through liquidation.

This after failing to pay legal costs in the defamation case brought by Western Cape Premier Helen Zille against the ANCYL and its former leaders Julius Malema, Floyd Shivambu and Andile Lili in 2010.

ANCYL spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize says it would be a shame if the league would be stripped off its assets and liquidated over a R200,000 debt.

“They might as well say bankrupt. When you hear that some can’t pay someone, you might illogically think that… in this instance of the youth league, this is not the case.”

It's not the first time the league has encountered financial problems.

In 2014, it failed to pay more than R20,000 for a full-page advertorial published in the New Agenda magazine, which is edited by retired ANC MP Professor Ben Turok.

The non-payment resulted in a judgment against the league to pay both for the advert and legal costs.

On the latest matter, the league says it has now reached some form of consensus with its creditors to repay the money.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)