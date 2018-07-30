ANC lekgotla to focus on high cost of living, says Magashule

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says the ANC has acknowledged the need to improve the economy as South Africans deal with the rising cost of living.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule says the ANC’s lekgotla is discussing how the party can intervene in the high cost of living in the wake of VAT increases and the soaring price of fuel.

The party’s deployees in government are meeting on Monday for the party’s bi-annual lekgotla in Pretoria.

The meeting comes ahead of the government lekgotla also planned for this week.

Magashule says the ANC has acknowledged the need to improve the economy as South Africans deal with the rising cost of living.

VAT prices were increased by one percentage point in April while the cost of fuel has risen exponentially over the last few months.

Magashule says the lekgotla will come up with ideas on how the party can intervene in the staggering cost of living.

“Those are things we will be looking at in our commissions, and how we are actually going to intervene in that space because I’m sure that’s what the public is actually looking at.”

He says the lekgotla noted the need for the ANC to implement its policies and decisions.

Magashule says the party needed policy certainty and their deployees in government should be forced to implement party decisions.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)