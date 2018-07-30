Ahmed Timol murder accused granted bail
Joao Rodrigues briefly appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.
JOHANNESBURG - A former police officer implicated in the murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol has been granted R2,000 bail.
It emerged on Sunday that a warrant of arrest had been issued.
The National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane says the State did not oppose bail.
“The State had no grounds to oppose bail, hence it didn't. Because none of the grounds as set out in Section 60 subsection 4 of the Criminal Procedure Act grounds A to E were non-existent in this bail application. Hence the State didn't oppose bail.
The case has been postponed to September for pre-trial proceedings.
