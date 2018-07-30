75 Kimberley schools closed due to violent protests

Law enforcement officers are monitoring the situation, trying to unblock roads that have been barricaded by protesters, mainly in Galeshewe.

CAPE TOWN - Seventy-five schools in the Sol Plaatje Municipality have been closed for the day due to a flare-up in violent protests.

Kimberley has been tense for the past two weeks with running battles between disgruntled residents and police officers.

Protesting residents have blamed a hike in electricity tariffs on two municipal officials who they want removed.

Law enforcement officers are monitoring the situation, trying to unblock roads that have been barricaded by protesters, mainly in Galeshewe.

Municipality spokesperson Sello Matsie says the situation remains tense.

“Currently, we do have some roads, in and around Galeshewe, that are closed. And there was an attempt to burn down the library but our fire department did go and dosed off the fire. The situation remains tense and we have been notified that the schools have dismissed learners due to their safety concerns.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)