217 life sentences handed to women, child abusers
Women and men are expected to take part in a countrywide march against gender-based violence on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - As the country gears for the national shutdown march against gender-based violence, the Police Department says a total of 217 life sentences have been handed down to perpetrators since January.
At the same time, the South African Police Service (SAPS) says from January to June this year, over 11,800 years imprisonment sentences were handed down.
The police’s Reneilwe Serero says the convictions this year alone should serve as a strong message to perpetrators that there will no longer be a slap on the wrist for crimes committed against women and children.
“We’re sending a very strong message to the public that anything related to women and children will be taken very seriously by the police. We’re very much committed to ensuring that South Africa becomes a safer place for women, children and the vulnerable until they feel safe.”
