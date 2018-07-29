Zimbabwe’s economy on upward growth - Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa wrapped up his political campaign trail on Saturday, emphasising the need for peace, unity and harmony for a prosperous Zimbabwe.

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the country’s economy is on an upward growth from a paltry 2.7% in 2017 to the current 4.8% which is expected to reach 6% by year-end.

This rapid economic growth has been reached in only seven months which the new dispensation has been in the driving seat.

Mnangagwa wrapped up his political campaign trail at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Saturday, emphasising the need for peace, unity and harmony for a prosperous Zimbabwe.

At the same time, presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has used his final rally to declare his party as a government and winner of Monday’s election.

Chamisa addressed thousands of Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) supporters in Harare on Saturday as the country prepares for the historic polls.

Chamisa says the MDC Alliance will win Monday’s elections.

“Two days from now, we’re the government. We are the winners.“

He says Zimbabweans must not be fooled by his opponent, Mnangagwa.

“He wants to convince you that he’s new… but how can the old become the new? I see Mnangagwa is no longer part of the future, so I will not focus my time on him.”

Chimasa also used the address to acknowledge the support of Robert Mugabe, telling supporters the former president is a citizen of Zimbabwe and will hand over power to him.

Chamisa added his party is already in talks with international investors who want to do business with Zimbabwe.

Chamisa says he’s told investors Zimbabwe is open for business.

“We’re already in conversation… my big investors, my serious investors in mining, agriculture, and tourism.”

Meanwhile, MDC-T leader Dr Thokozani Khupe says only her party can transform Zimbabwe’s economy if voted into power.

Addressing party supporters in Bulawayo on Saturday, Dr Khupe said she is ready to form a new government soon after the elections as she is confident her party will win Monday’s polls.

The MDC-T leader says whoever wins the polls must be given the opportunity to rule the country uninterrupted.

Zimbabweans are gearing up to the polls to vote in a historical election since Mugabe’s ousting.

