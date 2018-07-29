Zimbabwe’s economy on upward growth - Mnangagwa
President Emmerson Mnangagwa wrapped up his political campaign trail on Saturday, emphasising the need for peace, unity and harmony for a prosperous Zimbabwe.
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the country’s economy is on an upward growth from a paltry 2.7% in 2017 to the current 4.8% which is expected to reach 6% by year-end.
This rapid economic growth has been reached in only seven months which the new dispensation has been in the driving seat.
Mnangagwa wrapped up his political campaign trail at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Saturday, emphasising the need for peace, unity and harmony for a prosperous Zimbabwe.
#ZimElections2018 [WATCH] President Mnangagwa touches on land reforms at the #ZanuPFRally MS pic.twitter.com/YY3dETALo2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 28, 2018
At the same time, presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has used his final rally to declare his party as a government and winner of Monday’s election.
Chamisa addressed thousands of Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) supporters in Harare on Saturday as the country prepares for the historic polls.
#ZimElections2018 #MDC supporters. Crowd growing bigger and bigger. pic.twitter.com/Xh0UHRKD98— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 28, 2018
Chamisa says the MDC Alliance will win Monday’s elections.
“Two days from now, we’re the government. We are the winners.“
He says Zimbabweans must not be fooled by his opponent, Mnangagwa.
“He wants to convince you that he’s new… but how can the old become the new? I see Mnangagwa is no longer part of the future, so I will not focus my time on him.”
Chimasa also used the address to acknowledge the support of Robert Mugabe, telling supporters the former president is a citizen of Zimbabwe and will hand over power to him.
Chamisa added his party is already in talks with international investors who want to do business with Zimbabwe.
Chamisa says he’s told investors Zimbabwe is open for business.
“We’re already in conversation… my big investors, my serious investors in mining, agriculture, and tourism.”
#Zimelections2018 people started leaving the stadium as soon as President Mnangagwa concluded his address; but this group is staying for the entertainment at the #ZanuPFRally . MS pic.twitter.com/zyTDMWxPvZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 28, 2018
Meanwhile, MDC-T leader Dr Thokozani Khupe says only her party can transform Zimbabwe’s economy if voted into power.
Addressing party supporters in Bulawayo on Saturday, Dr Khupe said she is ready to form a new government soon after the elections as she is confident her party will win Monday’s polls.
The MDC-T leader says whoever wins the polls must be given the opportunity to rule the country uninterrupted.
Zimbabweans are gearing up to the polls to vote in a historical election since Mugabe’s ousting.
#ZimElections2018 [WATCH] as a van carrying group from the #ZanuPFRally drives through a crowd from #MDCRally on Ratten Row. Both parties have preached peace and tolerance ahead of Monday’s elections. MS pic.twitter.com/gDFdplsm23— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 28, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Africa
-
Chamisa to investors: Zimbabwe is open for business
-
Mugabe supports MDC, will hand over power to me, says Chamisa
-
Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa slams attempts to influence ZEC
-
Chamisa, MDC supporters will not accept defeat at the polls
-
[CARTOON] Zimbabwe's 'Snap' Election
-
Highlights of Emmerson Mnangagwa's political career
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.