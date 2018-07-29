[WATCH] MDC and Zanu-PF supporters on why they think their party will win
Speaking to Eyewitness News on Sunday, supporters say they believe the election will be free, fair and credible.
HARARE - Zanu-PF and MDC Alliance supporters are confident that their respective parties will emerge victorious in tomorrow's election.
Speaking to Eyewitness News on Sunday after former president Robert Mugabe and MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa addressed media in Harare, these supporters say they believe the election will be free, fair and credible.
[WATCH] This #MDC supporter thinks Nelson Chamisa will take over from the ruling party who have been in power for nearly four decades. Who will win #ZimElections2018? MS pic.twitter.com/54obJPE9NN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 29, 2018
[WATCH] Who will win the #ZimElections2018? This #ZanuPF supporter thinks Emmerson Mnangagwa will be President. MS pic.twitter.com/StulmuYGrW— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 29, 2018
