Warrant of arrest issued for policeman implicated in Ahmed Timol’s murder

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
Go

Warrant of arrest issued for policeman implicated in Ahmed Timol’s murder

Joao Anastacio “Jan” Roderiques (80) is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

Ahmed Timol. Picture: ahmedtimol.co.za
Ahmed Timol. Picture: ahmedtimol.co.za
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A warrant of arrest has been issued for eighty-year-old Joao Anastacio “Jan” Roderiques, the apartheid policeman implicated in the murder of anti-apartheid activist, Ahmed Timol.

In an October 2017 inquest, the High Court in Pretoria ruled that Timol did not commit suicide, as alleged by policemen and concluded by original apartheid-era investigations, but died after being tortured and pushed from a window by officers, effectively overturning a 40-year-old inquest finding that endorsed the police’s version that Timol jumped to his death.

During the re-opened inquest, Roderiques had repeated his original version of events saying he was alone with Timol in a 10th-floor interrogation room at the security police’s Johannesburg headquarters when Timol committed suicide by jumping out of the window.

However, this was unequivocally rejected by Judge Billy Mothle, who presided at the re-opened inquest last year. Judge Mothle replaced the 1972 court’s suicide finding with one of murder – recommending that Roderiques role in the matter be re-investigated with a view to prosecution.

Timol's nephew Imtiaz Cajee says Roderiques is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

“We cannot forget the family of Nokuthula Simelane whose perpetrators were charged for her murder in 2016, and till today, they haven’t appeared in court and haven’t faced charges. We are cautiously optimistic, it’s a significant milestone and we wait for proceedings to unfold tomorrow.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA