Warrant of arrest issued for policeman implicated in Ahmed Timol’s murder
Joao Anastacio “Jan” Roderiques (80) is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.
JOHANNESBURG - A warrant of arrest has been issued for eighty-year-old Joao Anastacio “Jan” Roderiques, the apartheid policeman implicated in the murder of anti-apartheid activist, Ahmed Timol.
In an October 2017 inquest, the High Court in Pretoria ruled that Timol did not commit suicide, as alleged by policemen and concluded by original apartheid-era investigations, but died after being tortured and pushed from a window by officers, effectively overturning a 40-year-old inquest finding that endorsed the police’s version that Timol jumped to his death.
During the re-opened inquest, Roderiques had repeated his original version of events saying he was alone with Timol in a 10th-floor interrogation room at the security police’s Johannesburg headquarters when Timol committed suicide by jumping out of the window.
However, this was unequivocally rejected by Judge Billy Mothle, who presided at the re-opened inquest last year. Judge Mothle replaced the 1972 court’s suicide finding with one of murder – recommending that Roderiques role in the matter be re-investigated with a view to prosecution.
Timol's nephew Imtiaz Cajee says Roderiques is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.
“We cannot forget the family of Nokuthula Simelane whose perpetrators were charged for her murder in 2016, and till today, they haven’t appeared in court and haven’t faced charges. We are cautiously optimistic, it’s a significant milestone and we wait for proceedings to unfold tomorrow.”
