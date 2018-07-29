Untu members employed by Gautrain to go on strike
Talks between the union and Bombela, which is the operator, deadlocked on Saturday after the parties failed to reach an agreement.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport workers union, the United National Transport Union (Untu), says its members employed by Gautrain will go on strike from midnight on Sunday over wage disputes.
Talks between the union and Bombela, which is the operator, deadlocked on Saturday after the parties failed to reach an agreement.
Bombela is offering workers an 8% salary increase across the board, but the union is asking for 10%.
They are also demanding housing allowance of R1,600, transport allowance and an increase in night shift allowance.
Untu general secretary Steve Harris says, “The strike continues at 12.01am. Therefore, we’re of the opinion that no trains will be running. Our advice to commuters is to look for alternative transport.”
Gautrain, however, insists negotiations are still underway and a final decision will be made on Sunday.
#UNTU Bombela/Gautrain negotiating team still trying to break the deadlock in wage negotiations and reach an agreement with BOC management to prevent the first ever strike of the @TheGautrain . pic.twitter.com/CxU5XteGgl— UNTU (@HeadofficeUntu) July 28, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 28 July 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 27 July 2018
-
Malema: There’s no place for white, Indian supremacy in SA
-
'Patrice Motsepe leading another capture' & other Malema quotes at #EFFTurns5
-
Department threatens to halt NSFAS funding for 2019 over backlogs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.