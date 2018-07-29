Untu members employed by Gautrain to go on strike

Talks between the union and Bombela, which is the operator, deadlocked on Saturday after the parties failed to reach an agreement.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport workers union, the United National Transport Union (Untu), says its members employed by Gautrain will go on strike from midnight on Sunday over wage disputes.

Talks between the union and Bombela, which is the operator, deadlocked on Saturday after the parties failed to reach an agreement.

Bombela is offering workers an 8% salary increase across the board, but the union is asking for 10%.

They are also demanding housing allowance of R1,600, transport allowance and an increase in night shift allowance.

Untu general secretary Steve Harris says, “The strike continues at 12.01am. Therefore, we’re of the opinion that no trains will be running. Our advice to commuters is to look for alternative transport.”

Gautrain, however, insists negotiations are still underway and a final decision will be made on Sunday.