Timol's family 'cautiously optimistic' about apartheid cop's court appearance
The apartheid policeman implicated in his murder, Joao Rodriques, has been issued with a warrant of arrest.
JOHANNESBURG - Slain anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol's family have described the latest development around his murder case as a significant milestone adding, however, that they remain cautiously optimistic.
Last year the High Court in Pretoria found that Timol died at the hands of apartheid security branch police while he was detained at the John Voster Square prison.
This effectively overturned the over 40-year-old inquest finding, that endorsed the officer's version that the Timol jumped to his death.
Roderiques is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.
“The appearance of Joao Roderiques [in court tomorrow] is not only a significant milestone for the family but it represents the victims of apartheid’s heinous crimes throughout the length and breadth of this country.”
