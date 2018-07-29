‘There’s a well-orchestrated campaign to destroy CT rail system’

Three train carriages were set alight at Cape Town train station on Saturday night.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it will work with other arms of the government to arrest those responsible for recent train fires.

This comes just a week after 11 carriages were set ablaze, costing Prasa an estimated R50 million in damages.

Brett Herron‚ Cape Town's MEC for transport, says, “We don’t have any lead about the recent fires that could lead to an arrest or prosecution. Clearly, there’s a well-orchestrated programme or campaign to totally destroy our rail system. In the last week, we’ve had three fires.”

[WATCH] Yet another train in the Cape Town CBD is on fire. Video: Video supplied to GroundUp, used with permission. pic.twitter.com/h3Htm4SfjV — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 28, 2018

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says those who have damaged trains in Cape Town will be brought to book.

A special task team comprising the South African Police Service, local and national government and the National Prosecuting Authority will conclude its investigations by the end of July.

On 26 July, a fire at the Retreat Station is estimated to have cost Prasa R20 million.

Additional reporting by Graig-Lee Smith.