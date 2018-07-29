‘There’s a well-orchestrated campaign to destroy CT rail system’
Three train carriages were set alight at Cape Town train station on Saturday night.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it will work with other arms of the government to arrest those responsible for recent train fires.
Three train carriages were set alight at Cape Town train station on Saturday night.
This comes just a week after 11 carriages were set ablaze, costing Prasa an estimated R50 million in damages.
Brett Herron‚ Cape Town's MEC for transport, says, “We don’t have any lead about the recent fires that could lead to an arrest or prosecution. Clearly, there’s a well-orchestrated programme or campaign to totally destroy our rail system. In the last week, we’ve had three fires.”
[WATCH] Yet another train in the Cape Town CBD is on fire. Video: Video supplied to GroundUp, used with permission. pic.twitter.com/h3Htm4SfjV— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 28, 2018
Meanwhile, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says those who have damaged trains in Cape Town will be brought to book.
A special task team comprising the South African Police Service, local and national government and the National Prosecuting Authority will conclude its investigations by the end of July.
On 26 July, a fire at the Retreat Station is estimated to have cost Prasa R20 million.
WATCH: inside one of Cape Town’s burnt out train carriages
Additional reporting by Graig-Lee Smith.
More in Local
-
Department threatens to halt NSFAS funding for 2019 over backlogs
-
Mpumalanga police concerned about spike in child kidnappings
-
NSRI issues full moon spring tide warning
-
Diverse views from Tshwane residents at land expropriation hearings
-
Health Dept describes Prof Mayosi as ‘transformational leader’
-
4 injured in Vereeniging truck and car collision
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.