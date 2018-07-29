'There is no room for Grace Mugabe in my cabinet' says Chamisa
CAPE TOWN - MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has been quick to dismiss speculation that he may collaborate with the Mugabes.
The opposition leader was addressing media in Harare this afternoon.
“There’s this misconception – and I must clear it once and for all – there is no room for Grace Mugabe in my cabinet. This is desperation by Zanu-PF who have their own issues with the Mugabes. I have nothing to do with what [former] president [Robert] Mugabe would want to say as a voter, he’s a citizen.”
On Sunday afternoon, Robert Mugabe said he wouldn’t vote for his party, calling them his tormentors and saying he’ll vote for one of the 22 opposition parties.
A confident Chamisa has claimed victory ahead of the country's elections, saying tomorrow's polls are just a formality.
Yesterday, Chamisa addressed thousands of supporters gathered at the Robert Mugabe Freedom Square and said his party is already in talks with international investors who want to do business with the country.
Chamisa's lawyer, advocate Thulani Mpofu used the briefing to iron out concerns surrounding tomorrow's polls, outlining logistical procedures such as the use of voting equipment, and the expected voter etiquette at voting stations
Anticipation is mounting as Zimbabweans prepare to make their mark in what has largely been described as a historic election.
The votes will come as a first since independence without former stronghold Robert Mugabe and his main opposer, the late Morgan Tsvangirai, running for the top seat.
