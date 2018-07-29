Shaka Sisulu launches defamation fund after winning 'ANC war room' case
TV presenter and entrepreneur Shaka Sisulu has won a defamation lawsuit and is using the funds to launch a fund for people at the receiving end of defamatory claims.
JOHANNESBURG - TV presenter and entrepreneur Shaka Sisulu has won a defamation lawsuit and is using the funds to launch a fund for people at the receiving end of defamatory claims.
In January 2017, PR firm owner Sihle Bolani claimed Sisulu set up a covert African National Congress (ANC) war room in lead up to the 2016 local elections. and contracted her firm to help out.
The operation had allegedly R50 million to create fake Twitter profiles and a TV programme to launch smear campaigns against opposition parties. However, the operation allegedly fell through and Sisulu pocketed the money.
Bolani went to court asking a judge to force the party to pay her for her role in what she said was a project to use social media to spread disinformation.
Sisulu denied the claims "used to tarnish his family's name". The ANC also responded, saying that any activities along these lines were not sanctioned by the party.
Shortly after this, he took a hiatus from social media and TV but has recently made his return.
He has now won a defamation lawsuit against Bolani and her company worth R3 million.
"I'm putting the awarded proceeds into a fund aimed at supporting anyone in need of support in repairing their reputation, Sisulu says.
"#TheDefamationFundZA will take on one case per month of someone who has been defamed on social media.
"The awarded R3 million defamation pay-out will be used to fund both the legal fees and the cost of any required investigations. This fund is being underwritten by myself in the event that not all proceeds are collected. The fund is here to stay and fight for you."
Sisulu has called on those needing assistance with lodging a defamation case to contact the fund.
Here's the tea on what we're doing with the R 3 million won 🏁 in our defamation case iro "war room" saga— Shaka Sisulu (@ShakaSisulu) July 29, 2018
We're launching #TheDefamationFundZA. Click here ➡️ https://t.co/AXLcmXejpc if you've been defamed and want to take legal action!
Coz Nothing is more NB than your name 🎤 pic.twitter.com/yb6ulkFmg4
Popular in Local
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 28 July 2018
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 27 July 2018
-
Malema: There’s no place for white, Indian supremacy in SA
-
Warrant of arrest issued for policeman implicated in Ahmed Timol’s murder
-
Gautrain users urged to use alternative transport as strike looms
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.