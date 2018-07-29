Shaka Sisulu launches defamation fund after winning 'ANC war room' case

TV presenter and entrepreneur Shaka Sisulu has won a defamation lawsuit and is using the funds to launch a fund for people at the receiving end of defamatory claims.

In January 2017, PR firm owner Sihle Bolani claimed Sisulu set up a covert African National Congress (ANC) war room in lead up to the 2016 local elections. and contracted her firm to help out.

The operation had allegedly R50 million to create fake Twitter profiles and a TV programme to launch smear campaigns against opposition parties. However, the operation allegedly fell through and Sisulu pocketed the money.

Bolani went to court asking a judge to force the party to pay her for her role in what she said was a project to use social media to spread disinformation.

Sisulu denied the claims "used to tarnish his family's name". The ANC also responded, saying that any activities along these lines were not sanctioned by the party.

Shortly after this, he took a hiatus from social media and TV but has recently made his return.

He has now won a defamation lawsuit against Bolani and her company worth R3 million.

"I'm putting the awarded proceeds into a fund aimed at supporting anyone in need of support in repairing their reputation, Sisulu says.

"#TheDefamationFundZA will take on one case per month of someone who has been defamed on social media.

"The awarded R3 million defamation pay-out will be used to fund both the legal fees and the cost of any required investigations. This fund is being underwritten by myself in the event that not all proceeds are collected. The fund is here to stay and fight for you."

Sisulu has called on those needing assistance with lodging a defamation case to contact the fund.