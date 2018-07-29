Rabada, Shamsi set up Proteas’ five-wicket win
Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada inflicted the early damage while left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi provided the late breakthroughs
DAMBULLA - Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi picked up four wickets each to set up South Africa’s five-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in the first one-day international at Dambulla on Sunday.
Rabada, who took 4-41, inflicted the early damage while left-arm spinner Shamsi provided the late breakthroughs with his 4-33 as South Africa bundled out Sri Lanka for 193 under 35 overs after the hosts won the toss and opted to bat.
Off-spinner Akila Dananjaya picked up two early wickets to give Sri Lanka hope but the touring side, who were mauled 2-0 in the test series, recovered to reach the target in 31 overs and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
Opener Quinton de Kock and captain Faf du Plessis hit identical 47s to steady South Africa’s chase during an 86-run stand for the third wicket before the wicketkeeper-batsman became Dananjaya’s third victim.
It was left to JP Duminy to take South Africa home with an unbeaten 53 off 32 deliveries.
Earlier, Kusal Perera hit a 72-ball 81 to provide some respectability to Sri Lanka’s innings after the hosts were reduced to 36-5 in the face of a devastating opening spell from Rabada.
Kusal and Thisara Perera, who made 49, added 92 for the sixth wicket during a counter-attacking partnership before Shamsi separated them by dismissing the latter, caught behind to wicketkeeper de Kock.
Shamsi also dismissed Kusal, who was out caught trying to play a reverse sweep, after entertaining innings that included 11 fours and a six.
The second match of the series will be played at the same venue on Wednesday.
Popular in Sport
-
Little cheer for Mourinho with Liverpool defeat
-
[WATCH] Rudolf Straeuli: From Lions relegation to Super Rugby final
-
Lions need to be alert from the start in Super Rugby final
-
SA comes out tops at global karate championships in Sweden
-
Lions through to Super Rugby final for 3rd year in a row
-
Enigmatic Waratahs symptomatic of Australian sides
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.