Pretoria police applaud rapist's sentencing
Peter Skhosana's sentence was passed down at the Pretoria Regional Court after he raped a 14-year-old girl back in December 2016.
CAPE TOWN - Police in Sunnyside, Pretoria, have applauded the area's Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit, as well as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), for what they call a "meticulous investigation" following the imprisonment of 26-year-old Peter Skhosana for rape.
Skhosana's sentence was passed down at the Pretoria Regional Court after he raped a 14-year-old girl back in December 2016.
It’s understood the young girl's life was threatened after she was forcefully moved to neighbouring flats where the abuse took place.
Brigadier Ramakamakama Kekana says are prioritising crimes against vulnerable persons such as women and children.
“Members of the public may report any suspicious persons and vehicles anonymously on the crime stop hotline on 086 00 10 111 or through the crime line SMS on 322 11.”
