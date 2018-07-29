Police seek cause of six-year-old Noluthando Masango’s death

Masango was last seen a week ago while attending a traditional ceremony with her grandmother.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police say a post-mortem will be conducted to reveal the cause of six-year-old Noluthando Masango's death.

Her body was found in a shallow stream on Thursday in Siyabuswa.

Police suspect she may have been raped before she was killed.

Police spokesperson Leonard Hlathi says, “People who kidnap and murder young children are heartless. There’s also a possibility that she might have been sexually molested, and this is what we’re exploring in terms of identification.”

