Police seek cause of six-year-old Noluthando Masango’s death
Masango was last seen a week ago while attending a traditional ceremony with her grandmother.
JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police say a post-mortem will be conducted to reveal the cause of six-year-old Noluthando Masango's death.
Masango was last seen a week ago while attending a traditional ceremony with her grandmother.
Her body was found in a shallow stream on Thursday in Siyabuswa.
Police suspect she may have been raped before she was killed.
Police spokesperson Leonard Hlathi says, “People who kidnap and murder young children are heartless. There’s also a possibility that she might have been sexually molested, and this is what we’re exploring in terms of identification.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 28 July 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
'Patrice Motsepe leading another capture' & other Malema quotes at #EFFTurns5
-
Malema: There’s no place for white, Indian supremacy in SA
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 27 July 2018
-
UCT's Prof Bongani Mayosi suffered from depression before his death - reports
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.