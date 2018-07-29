Popular Topics
Police activate 72-hour activation plan to find cash heist suspects

A security guard was shot and hurt in Pretoria on Saturday when a group of unknown men targeted the cash van in Hatfield.

FILE: Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN.
FILE: Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have once again implemented what they call a “72-hour activation plan” as they track down those behind another cash-in-transit heist.

A security guard was shot and hurt in Pretoria on Saturday when a group of unknown men targeted the cash van in Hatfield.

Police say the criminals managed to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo says, “The 72-hour activation plan has proven to be very successful in past incidents.”

There has been a spate of cash in transit heists in several parts of the country in recent months.

Police made a breakthrough, this week, arresting the alleged cash-in-transit kingpin, Wellington Cenenda.

He’s believed to be linked to at least 23 heists.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

