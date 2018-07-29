Popular Topics
Officials working to determine cause of CT train station fire

Despite national government’s intervention, the suspects’ modus operandi seems to remain the same.

Five carriages caught alight at Retreat station on 27 July 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
Five carriages caught alight at Retreat station on 27 July 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
0 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it’s working to determine the cause of another fire at the Cape Town train station.

Just last week 11 carriages were destroyed in a fire at the station.

The coaches alone are set to cost the city R30 million in damages.

The fire was started at the same station two platforms away.

Last week, authorities rushed to extinguish a blaze at Cape Town station.

The city’s fire and rescue services spokesperson, Theo Layne, says the fire started shortly before 6pm.

In a video, posted on social media, two carriages are seen under fire.

This is the third train attack in Cape Town in the last seven days.

Despite national government’s intervention, the suspects’ modus operandi seems to remain the same, with Metrorail infrastructure and train carriages being consistently and regularly attacked.

Zackie Achmat, the leader of the #UniteBehind civil society coalition, tweeted on Saturday that the train attacks were economic sabotage.

He called for the state to, as he put it, find the criminal syndicates behind the attacks and declare an emergency for commuter rail.

The damage caused by the fires last week amounts to R69 million.

No arrests have yet been made.

WATCH: inside one of Cape Town’s burnt out train carriages

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

