Officials working to determine cause of CT train station fire

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it’s working to determine the cause of another fire at the Cape Town train station.

Just last week 11 carriages were destroyed in a fire at the station.

The coaches alone are set to cost the city R30 million in damages.

The fire was started at the same station two platforms away.

Last week, authorities rushed to extinguish a blaze at Cape Town station.

The city’s fire and rescue services spokesperson, Theo Layne, says the fire started shortly before 6pm.

In a video, posted on social media, two carriages are seen under fire.

[WATCH] Yet another train in the Cape Town CBD is on fire. Video: Video supplied to GroundUp, used with permission. pic.twitter.com/h3Htm4SfjV — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 28, 2018

This is the third train attack in Cape Town in the last seven days.

Despite national government’s intervention, the suspects’ modus operandi seems to remain the same, with Metrorail infrastructure and train carriages being consistently and regularly attacked.

Zackie Achmat, the leader of the #UniteBehind civil society coalition, tweeted on Saturday that the train attacks were economic sabotage.

#sapsWC #SAPS crime scene experts combing scene where 3 coaches were set alight this p.m at Cape Town train station. It is alleged that 2 suspects disembarked train and ran away. Shortly thereafter smoke was seen coming from the train. CT Fire Services extinguished fire. NP pic.twitter.com/b3BN4C0LG7 — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) July 28, 2018

He called for the state to, as he put it, find the criminal syndicates behind the attacks and declare an emergency for commuter rail.

The damage caused by the fires last week amounts to R69 million.

No arrests have yet been made.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)