NSRI issues full moon spring tide warning

The National Sea Rescue Institute has urged citizens to remain vigilant when near the coast.

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged citizens to remain vigilant when near the coast.

The institute has issued a full moon spring tide warning, which will remain in effect until Wednesday.

Spring tides cause higher than normal tides, lower than normal low tides and dangerously strong rip tides.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon says, “The NSRI is urging caution around the coast. We’re now in the peak of the full moon spring tide. We’re urging the public to be cautious around the coastline, particularly anglers fishing from the shoreline, people walking around the beach, people going hiking along the coast and bathers.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)