Mugabe: 'I will not vote for those who tormented me'
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe says he wishes whoever wins well.
HARARE - Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe says he will not vote for those who tormented him, implying that he will not be voting for Zanu-PF, the party he led for almost 40 years, which ousted him last year.
Mugabe was giving a public address at his Blue Roof Residence in Harare on the eve of the Zimbabwean elections tomorrow.
"I must say very clearly, I cannot vote for those who have tormented me. I can't. I'll make my choice among the other 22 [presidential candidates]."
Mugabe was succeeded by his longtime ally, Emmerson Mnangagwa, following a military coup last year and insists that there must be an upholding of the country's democratic constitution.
Mugabe says he wishes whoever wins well.
On Saturday, MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa said he has Mugabe's support and that Mugabe will hand over official power to him.
At the same time, Chamisa is also addressing the media at the Meikles Hotel, also in Harare.
Chamisa's lawyer, Thulani Mpofu has used the briefing to iron out concerns surrounding tomorrow's polls, outlining logistical procedures such as the use of voting equipment, and the expected voter etiquette at voting stations.
"We urge Zimbabweans, once the polling officers put the results on the notice boards, which they are obliged to do by law, to immediately take photos of the results and distribute them," Mpofu says.
BREAKING #ZimElections2018 Mugabe says he will not vote for those who have tormented him, I will choose between the 23”..his wife then says “speak up please”— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 29, 2018
